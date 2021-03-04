OFFERS
Obituary | Col. Glenn C Reiter

Col. Glenn C Reiter

Col. Glenn C Reiter

Originally Published: March 4, 2021 5:57 p.m.

Col. Glenn C Reiter passed away Jan. 16, 2021. Glenn was born Aug. 25, 1923 in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania.

He was the son of Glenn and Edith Reiter. Glenn served in WWII, 15th Air Force and completed 35 missions as a B24 pilot in Italy.

On his 25th birthday he was reported missing after his plane went down over Yugoslavia.

After making sure all men were out of the plane, they all returned to Italy after seven weeks.

Returning to base Glenn finished his missions and then returned to his country.

Glenn put together a book called “Fading Memories of an old Warrior” dedicated to his little buddy Carly with memories of war and life of a WWII soldier, and to make sure his guys were never forgotten.

Glenn was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart Dorothy and two sons Richard and Roger.

We will forever miss him and his stories. Rest in Eternal Peace Pa Pa!

