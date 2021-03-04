Obituary | Mary Elizabeth Brooks

OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 04
Weather  44.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mary Elizabeth Brooks

Mary Elizabeth Brooks

Mary Elizabeth Brooks

Originally Published: March 4, 2021 5:55 p.m.

Mary Elizabeth Brooks, 63, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 21, 2021.

She was born to parents Thomas V. Macias and Jaquie M. Davison on June 18, 1957 in Ajo, Arizona.

She went on to study accounting at Mohave Community College and graduated with an AA Degree. Mary worked as an Audit Specialist for 15 years. After 15 years of service, she retired from Mohave Educational Services in 2020. She enjoyed crafts of all sorts, spending time with her sons and grandchildren, and the studies of herbalism and natural healing. Mary met Carl (Russ) Brooks, Jr. in 1974. They were married on May 3, 1975 in San Diego, California.

Together they raised three children: Carl Russel Brooks III, Thomas Valencia Brooks and Wilson Harvard Brooks. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Russ Brooks; her boys, Carl, Thomas, and Wilson Brooks; and her brother, John Benjamin Kirk. There will be a celebration of life on May 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Hope City Church located at 1850 Gates Ave., Kingman, AZ. 86401.

Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Mary’s family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services.

