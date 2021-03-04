OFFERS
Social Contact Club welcomes ‘constitutional sheriff’ to Kingman

Former sheriff of Graham County Richard Mack will speak at the Social Contact Club in Kingman on Saturday, March 6, with the event being open to the public. (Miner file photo)

Former sheriff of Graham County Richard Mack will speak at the Social Contact Club in Kingman on Saturday, March 6, with the event being open to the public. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 4, 2021 5:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – Richard Mack, former sheriff of Graham County known as “America’s constitutional sheriff,” will speak at the Social Contact Club at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 6, with organizers opening the private club to the public for the event.

The club wrote in a news release that Mack is known for his role in a successful Supreme Court lawsuit challenging gun control against the federal government.

He is also the founder of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, and established the County Sheriff Project.

Both of those efforts seek to reaffirm what they claim is the constitutional power to refuse enforcement of illegal, unconstitutional laws.

While the release noted the private club located at 3001 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 1, is “very selective,” only admitting members who believe in “freedom in the principles expressed in the Declaration of Independence,” Saturday’s event will be open to the public from 7–9 p.m.

Mack will also engage in a book signing, and those interested in joining the club will have the opportunity to do so after 9 p.m.

Joining Mack at the event will be State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) and Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2.

Information provided by the Social Contact Club

