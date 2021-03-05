OFFERS
Boilers demolished at decommissioned power plant in Arizona

Boilers at the now-decommissioned Navajo Generating Station near Page were demolished using more than 1,000 pounds of explosives on Wednesday, March 3. (Photo by King of Hearts, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2LGpK60)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 5, 2021 10:31 a.m.

PAGE, Ariz. - A contractor used more than 1,000 pounds of explosives to demolish the Navajo Generating Station’s three 245-foot-tall boilers.

The coal-fired power plant near the Arizona-Utah border shut down in 2019 and three 775-foot concrete stacks were imploded in December.

The boiler demolition was part of Salt River Project’s continuing decommissioning of the nearly 50-year old coal-fired power plant near the Arizona-Utah border that ceased operation in November 2019.

SRP officials said each of the massive 20,000-ton boilers and support structures rolled to the ground east of the power plant in just 10 seconds following detonation Wednesday.

Once the boiler debris is cleared away, next to be demolished will be the plant’s three-unit turbine block where electricity was made.

The owners of the generation station decided to close the 2,250-megawatt plant as natural gas became a cheaper source of energy.

The plant once provided electricity to Arizona, Nevada and California, but its customer base dwindled as states decided against using coal-fired power.

The plant also provided electricity to send Colorado River water through a series of canals to Arizona’s major metropolitan areas.

