OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, March 05
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Recall effort for Mayor Jen Miles to advance to election

Enough signatures on recall petitions have been verified by the Mohave County Recorder’s Office for a recall election for Kingman Mayor Jen Miles, shown above taking the oath of office. (Miner file photo)

Enough signatures on recall petitions have been verified by the Mohave County Recorder’s Office for a recall election for Kingman Mayor Jen Miles, shown above taking the oath of office. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 5, 2021 9:47 a.m.

KINGMAN – The recall effort for Kingman Mayor Jen Miles will advance as the Mohave County Recorder’s Office announced on Tuesday, March 2 that the number of certified signatures equals or exceeds the number required by the Arizona Constitution.

The city wrote in a news release that James Coffman applied for a recall of Miles in September 2020, and submitted petitions in January 2021. The initial receipt indicated 148 petition sheets with 2,367 unverified signatures. Further review showed 168 petition sheets, still with 2,367 signatures.

Moving forward with the recall election required 1,384 verified signatures, with the recorder’s office announcing 1,512 valid signatures and no need to check additional signatures.

The release noted that Kingman City Council has until Friday, March 26 to call the election. Electors have 10 calendar days from the date of official filing by the city clerk to challenge the signatures certified by the recorder’s office.

Nomination petitions for candidates will be accepted between May 5 and June 5, 2021. Statements of interest for write-in candidates will be accepted until June 24, with the election to be held Aug. 3, 2021.

City Public Information Officer Coleen Haines said the county estimates the special election will cost the city between $65,000 and $75,000.

Information provided by City of Kingman and Mohave County

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mayoral recall signatures submitted in Kingman
No recall for Kingman Council’s Jamie Scott Stehly
Recall effort underway over Kingman mask mandate
TPT initiative fails county verification, will not be on November’s ballot
‘Madder than a hornet’: PAC wanting Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter recalled needs more signatures
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State