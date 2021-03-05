Recall effort for Mayor Jen Miles to advance to election
KINGMAN – The recall effort for Kingman Mayor Jen Miles will advance as the Mohave County Recorder’s Office announced on Tuesday, March 2 that the number of certified signatures equals or exceeds the number required by the Arizona Constitution.
The city wrote in a news release that James Coffman applied for a recall of Miles in September 2020, and submitted petitions in January 2021. The initial receipt indicated 148 petition sheets with 2,367 unverified signatures. Further review showed 168 petition sheets, still with 2,367 signatures.
Moving forward with the recall election required 1,384 verified signatures, with the recorder’s office announcing 1,512 valid signatures and no need to check additional signatures.
The release noted that Kingman City Council has until Friday, March 26 to call the election. Electors have 10 calendar days from the date of official filing by the city clerk to challenge the signatures certified by the recorder’s office.
Nomination petitions for candidates will be accepted between May 5 and June 5, 2021. Statements of interest for write-in candidates will be accepted until June 24, with the election to be held Aug. 3, 2021.
City Public Information Officer Coleen Haines said the county estimates the special election will cost the city between $65,000 and $75,000.
Information provided by City of Kingman and Mohave County
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
- New physician joins Kingman Regional Medical Center
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- City of Kingman suffers cyber attack
- Kingman will become well-positioned on the Sun Corridor Trail for ATVs, bikes and horses
- State reports 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Kingman police arrest man in connection with string of burglaries
- Kingman police to educate residents on RV, oversized vehicle ordinance
- Sheriff’s office seeks public’s assistance in locating robbery suspect
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Kingman woman reportedly admits to stabbing boyfriend
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Mohave 911
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: