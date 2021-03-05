Recall effort for Mayor Jen Miles to advance to election

KINGMAN – The recall effort for Kingman Mayor Jen Miles will advance as the Mohave County Recorder’s Office announced on Tuesday, March 2 that the number of certified signatures equals or exceeds the number required by the Arizona Constitution.

The city wrote in a news release that James Coffman applied for a recall of Miles in September 2020, and submitted petitions in January 2021. The initial receipt indicated 148 petition sheets with 2,367 unverified signatures. Further review showed 168 petition sheets, still with 2,367 signatures.

Moving forward with the recall election required 1,384 verified signatures, with the recorder’s office announcing 1,512 valid signatures and no need to check additional signatures.

The release noted that Kingman City Council has until Friday, March 26 to call the election. Electors have 10 calendar days from the date of official filing by the city clerk to challenge the signatures certified by the recorder’s office.

Nomination petitions for candidates will be accepted between May 5 and June 5, 2021. Statements of interest for write-in candidates will be accepted until June 24, with the election to be held Aug. 3, 2021.

City Public Information Officer Coleen Haines said the county estimates the special election will cost the city between $65,000 and $75,000.

Information provided by City of Kingman and Mohave County