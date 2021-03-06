Briefs | Forecasters: Above-normal wildfire threat on tap for Arizona

FLAGSTAFF - Drought conditions spanning all of Arizona are contributing to projections for above-normal wildfire threats this spring and summer, the National Weather Service says.

February had below-average precipitation, and drier and warmer conditions are expected in March and into the spring, according to a wildfire outlook released Thursday.

“The entire state of Arizona is then forecast to have above-normal significant wildland fire potential by June," the outlook said.

Above-normal wildfire threats are expected to develop first in lower elevations extending from southeastern Arizona to Yavapai County in north-central Arizona before spreading north along the Mogollon Rim by May, “then into all of Arizona by June,“ the outlook said.

Drought conditions are now present across all of Arizona, compared with 30% of the state at this time last year, the outlook said. “This winter’s below-normal precipitation exacerbated drought conditions across the state."

Bill advances to exempt New Mexico from time changes

SANTA FE, N.M. - New Mexico would eliminate twice-annual seasonal time changes under a bill endorsed Friday by the New Mexico state Senate.

On a 22-18 vote, the Democrat-led Senate approved a bill that would keep New Mexico on daylight saving time throughout the year.

It was unclear if the House will bring the measure to a floor vote before the legislative session ends on March 20. Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf was co-sponsor of a similar bill in 2015 that won Senate approval and stalled in the House without a vote.

Republican Sen. Cliff Pirtle, a dairy farmer from Roswell, has championed the initiative since 2013 without success, arguing that the time change is disruptive and that many people prefer to have extra daylight in the evening.

“The majority of people enjoy daylight savings time,” he said. “They enjoy that extra hour to play baseball.”

Democratic state Sen. Bobby Gonzales of Taos cast a no vote. He says the bill would result in children spending more time in freezing cold morning weather in northern New Mexico as they wait for school buses at sunrise.

“One hour makes a huge difference in the winter,” he said.

Pirtle said schools are in the best position to determine starting times for attendance.

For the bill to go into effect, the state would need to request an exemption from federal transportation authorities.

Hawaii, Arizona and several U.S. territories do not make adjustments for daylight saving.

Daylight saving adjustments do take place at the Navajo Nation that encompasses portions of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Arizona National Guard adjutant general to retire in April

PHOENIX - Maj. Gen.. Michael T. McGuire, adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard, plans to retire on April 10, capping a 34-year military career that included helping direct the state’s response to the pandemic.

McGuire, the state’s top military officer since 2013, had planned to retire last year but stayed on because of the pandemic, Gov. Doug Ducey’s office said Friday in a statement.

“General McGuire’s solid leadership and expertise has been critical, especially during the COVID-19 emergency response,” Ducey said in the statement.

During the pandemic, National Guard personnel have performed a number of roles, including helping operate vaccination sites and transporting medical supplies to remote areas.

Under Arizona law, the governor is the National Guard’s commander-in-chief while the adjutant general heads the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, serves as an adviser to the governor and is responsible for supervising the National Guard’s activities and training.

“The last year has been the most humbling and gratifying year of my service to watch the nearly 8,300 soldiers, airmen, and civilians of DEMA prove we are always ready, always there,” McGuire said.

McGuire was an Air Force fighter pilot after graduating from the Air Force Academy. He joined the Arizona Air National Guard in 2001 and commanded the 162nd Fighter Wing based in Tucson before being appointed adjutant general.

Ducey will appoint McGuire’s successor.

Arizona DPS: Trooper shoots driver of SUV that struck him

PHOENIX - An Arizona state trooper shot and wounded a woman who intentionally struck the trooper with her SUV while he chased another person on foot, the Department of Public Safety said Saturday.

The incident occurred at about 3 a.m. near an exit from Interstate 17 where the trooper attempted to stop a sedan traveling at over 100 mph (171 kph), a DPS statement said.

The sedan’s driver got out and ran after getting off the freeway, speeding through a traffic light, losing control and spinning out, the DPS said.

After an SUV then struck the trooper as he ran after the car’s driver, that person got into the SUV and it began driving away, the DPS said.

The DPS said the trooper was “in fear for his life” when he shot the SUV driver.

Phoenix police located the SUV and its wounded driver nearby but the car driver remained at large, the DPS said.

The woman was hospitalized for treatment of serious gunshot injuries and the trooper was being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, the DPS said.