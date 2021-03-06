Conservative Republican Club of Kingman welcomes speakers
KINGMAN – Jenny Jackson of Arizona Stand United and Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County will be the guest speakers at the Monday, March 8 meeting of the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman.
“Arizona Stand United is a group taking a judicial approach to overturning what they see as executive overreach, such as mask mandates and coronavirus lockdowns,” the Republican club noted in a news release. It’s a national organization, and Jackson is the head of the Arizona branch.
The news release described Sheriff Lamb as “a rock-ribbed Second Amendment advocate.”
The meeting is slated for 11:15 a.m. at the BPO Elks club, 900 Gates Ave., across from the golf course in Kingman. The meeting is open to the public. There is a $3 entrance fee. Coffee, tea and water will be served, and patriotic donuts will be sold for $1. For more information email crck@reagan.com or call 928-530-3637.
Information provided by the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman
