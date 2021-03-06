OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 07
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ducey lifts capacity limits at gyms, restaurants

Capacity limits on gyms, restaurants and other businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Capacity limits on gyms, restaurants and other businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 6, 2021 5:19 p.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lifted capacity restrictions at gyms, restaurants and other businesses Friday, citing lower COVID-19 cases and increased vaccination as he eases up on the pandemic restrictions that have upended life for nearly a year.

His order does not change mask mandates imposed by cities and counties, which remain in effect across most of the state.

The decision to lift capacity restrictions applies to gyms, restaurants, theaters, water parks, bowling alleys and bars providing dine-in services.

Ducey again ignored the guidance issued by his own administration last year, which says those businesses should be closed altogether under the current “substantial” level of virus spread across most of Arizona.

Ducey took a more cautious stance than his fellow Republican governors in Mississippi and Texas, who this week rescinded their mask mandates and capacity restrictions entirely in a swift return to normal. Arizona has not had a statewide mask mandate.

“Today’s announcement is a measured approach; we are not in the clear yet,” Ducey said in a statement. “We need to continue practicing personal responsibility. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay home when you’re sick and wash your hands frequently.”

The move was met with opposition from most of the state's big hospital chains, including Banner, Dignity, HonorHealth, Tenet and Northern Arizona Healthcare.

“Now is not the time to relax our mitigation efforts; we must stay the course to ensure that our vaccination efforts can outpace the spread of the virus,” the Health System Alliance of Arizona said in a statement.

Sal DiCiccio, a conservative member of the Phoenix City Council, thanked Ducey “for opening up Arizona."

“Businesses have been hurting greatly and now there will be no restrictions on the number of people,” DiCiccio wrote on Twitter. “This is a major win towards full recovery.”

Until Friday, gyms were required to operate at 25% of their typical capacity while restaurants, movie theaters and water parks could operate at up to 50%.

Ducey's order lifts those restrictions but maintains other requirements, including mask requirements while not eating and social distancing between parties.

Professional sports teams can play with state-approved plans for safety protocols and physical distancing. The Cactus League and leaders of cities with stadiums in January asked Major League Baseball to delay spring training. COVID-19 case counts have dropped since then, and games began last week with limited fans.

Arizona has passed the 2 million mark for COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to 1.3 million people, including 711,074 people who have received two doses, the Department of Health Services said Friday.

“This is certainly a milestone, but there is plenty of work ahead and millions more Arizonans in need of vaccination,” said Dr. Cara Christ, the department’s director.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases was about 1,170 as of Thursday, down about 400 from two weeks earlier, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project. The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from nearly 88 to 62 during the same period.

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the state continued to decrease, with 1,043 inpatient beds occupied as of Thursday, the state's coronavirus dashboard showed. Arizona's pandemic high was 5,082 hospitalizations on Jan. 11.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey urges residents to get flu shots
Ducey touts vaccine as hospital beds fill up
Surge in Arizona, world ‘hot spot,’ puts focus on Ducey
Ducey warns of rising infections
Arizona deaths from COVID top 7K
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State