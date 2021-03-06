OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 07
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County issues 14 building permits

Mohave County issued 14 building permits in the week ending Friday, Feb. 26. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County issued 14 building permits in the week ending Friday, Feb. 26. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 6, 2021 5:51 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 26:

– Robert Shultz: 3565 N. Parker Road, Golden Valley; new gas line for propane.

– DeVault Electric: 2210 E. John L Ave., Kingman; replace pole and new 100 amp service.

– Bay Star Electric: 13171 S. Shore Parkway, Topock; electrical panel to garage.

– Valerie Robles: Kingman; upgrade to 400 amp panel.

– Ambient Edge: 9536 N. Concho Drive, Kingman; water heater replacement.

– Jose and Erica Salazar: Mohave Valley; new main pole and meter box 200 amp.

– Plumbing By Jake: 3517 N. Milky Way Road, Golden Valley; water heater replacement.

– Ambient Edge: 17841 E. Willow Creek Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips and mini split.

– Ambient Edge: 1555 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; hot water heater replacement.

– GHS Electric: 9826 Kingman Drive, Mohave Valley; electrical panel replacement.

– Pamela and David Ochs: Kingman; new 60 amp service to well only.

– James and Annalee Whitaker: Topock; gas line conversion.

– Stoneking Construction: 8574 W. Rolling Ridge Drive, Dolan Springs; HVAC replacement.

– Kevin O’Connor: 3659 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; new gas line.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County issues 18 building permits
Mohave County issues 22 building permits
Kingman issues 10 building permits
Licenses & Permits | July 29, 2019
Licenses and Permits | August. 5, 2019
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State