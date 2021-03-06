Mohave County issues 14 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 26:
– Robert Shultz: 3565 N. Parker Road, Golden Valley; new gas line for propane.
– DeVault Electric: 2210 E. John L Ave., Kingman; replace pole and new 100 amp service.
– Bay Star Electric: 13171 S. Shore Parkway, Topock; electrical panel to garage.
– Valerie Robles: Kingman; upgrade to 400 amp panel.
– Ambient Edge: 9536 N. Concho Drive, Kingman; water heater replacement.
– Jose and Erica Salazar: Mohave Valley; new main pole and meter box 200 amp.
– Plumbing By Jake: 3517 N. Milky Way Road, Golden Valley; water heater replacement.
– Ambient Edge: 17841 E. Willow Creek Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips and mini split.
– Ambient Edge: 1555 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; hot water heater replacement.
– GHS Electric: 9826 Kingman Drive, Mohave Valley; electrical panel replacement.
– Pamela and David Ochs: Kingman; new 60 amp service to well only.
– James and Annalee Whitaker: Topock; gas line conversion.
– Stoneking Construction: 8574 W. Rolling Ridge Drive, Dolan Springs; HVAC replacement.
– Kevin O’Connor: 3659 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; new gas line.
