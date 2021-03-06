Sinema, Kelly vote with majority as Senate OKs COVID-19 relief bill
PHOENIX - Arizona Democrats Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly were both in the razor-thin majority Saturday as the U.S. Senate approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
The 50-49 vote gives President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies a victory they say is crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums. Senate passage sets up final congressional approval by the House next week.
Sinema called the legislation a “rescue plan that will save lives and livelihoods, and lay the foundation for a full economic recovery," while Kelly said it provides “key Arizona priorities" such as extended unemployment insurance benefits and money to help schools open and keep businesses going.
Republicans call the measure a wasteful spending spree.
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
- New physician joins Kingman Regional Medical Center
- City of Kingman suffers cyber attack
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- State reports 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema discusses cyberattack on Kingman
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman Regional Medical Center to get staffing relief from military personnel
- Happy workers and happy employers
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- Kingman woman reportedly admits to stabbing boyfriend
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Mohave 911
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: