OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 07
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sinema, Kelly vote with majority as Senate OKs COVID-19 relief bill

Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona joined 48 other Democrats in approving President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Kelly is shown. (Official U.S. Senate photo/Public domain)

Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona joined 48 other Democrats in approving President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Kelly is shown. (Official U.S. Senate photo/Public domain)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 6, 2021 5:17 p.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona Democrats Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly were both in the razor-thin majority Saturday as the U.S. Senate approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The 50-49 vote gives President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies a victory they say is crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums. Senate passage sets up final congressional approval by the House next week.

Sinema called the legislation a “rescue plan that will save lives and livelihoods, and lay the foundation for a full economic recovery," while Kelly said it provides “key Arizona priorities" such as extended unemployment insurance benefits and money to help schools open and keep businesses going.

Republicans call the measure a wasteful spending spree.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Senate Democrats sorting final details of $1.9T coronavirus relief bill
Kelly focused on virus relief, shots in arms
Senate OKs fast-track of COVID aid, Harris casts tie-breaker
Democrats pushing Biden's COVID-19 bill through House panels
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State