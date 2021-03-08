City of Kingman still recovering from cyberattack
KINGMAN – City of Kingman computer systems are still not in operation due to a cyberattack that occurred Friday, Feb. 26, however, the city says “significant progress” has been made in bringing the network back online.
The city wrote in a news release that the Arizona National Guard Cyber Joint Task Force was onsite with the Information Technology team from Feb. 27 to March 3, as the Kingman IT department transitioned to using new resources.
“At this time, we are still working to discover the extent of the event and are still working to discover if any information has been damaged,” the city wrote. “The city has a legal obligation to inform any customers or team members if their information has been damaged or exposed.”
The city can still work with customers by phone and in-person, but not through email. Some operations can be completed manually, while others will have to wait until systems are back up and running. It is not yet known when systems will be fully functional.
The city advises of long lines and hold times, and asks for patience. It is also waiving all delinquent notice fees at this time.
Individual computers will be brought back slowly throughout its departments, and all services will not be fully functional at once.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- City of Kingman suffers cyber attack
- State reports 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema discusses cyberattack on Kingman
- Obituary
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman Regional Medical Center to get staffing relief from military personnel
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
- New physician joins Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Mohave 911
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: