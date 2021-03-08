OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 09
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City of Kingman still recovering from cyberattack

The city advises of long lines and hold times as a result of a cyberattack experienced Friday, Feb. 26 that left departments without access to email, and asks for patience. It is also waiving all delinquent notice fees at this time. (Miner file photo)

The city advises of long lines and hold times as a result of a cyberattack experienced Friday, Feb. 26 that left departments without access to email, and asks for patience. It is also waiving all delinquent notice fees at this time. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 8, 2021 11:56 a.m.

KINGMAN – City of Kingman computer systems are still not in operation due to a cyberattack that occurred Friday, Feb. 26, however, the city says “significant progress” has been made in bringing the network back online.

The city wrote in a news release that the Arizona National Guard Cyber Joint Task Force was onsite with the Information Technology team from Feb. 27 to March 3, as the Kingman IT department transitioned to using new resources.

“At this time, we are still working to discover the extent of the event and are still working to discover if any information has been damaged,” the city wrote. “The city has a legal obligation to inform any customers or team members if their information has been damaged or exposed.”

The city can still work with customers by phone and in-person, but not through email. Some operations can be completed manually, while others will have to wait until systems are back up and running. It is not yet known when systems will be fully functional.

The city advises of long lines and hold times, and asks for patience. It is also waiving all delinquent notice fees at this time.

Individual computers will be brought back slowly throughout its departments, and all services will not be fully functional at once.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema discusses cyberattack on Kingman
City of Kingman suffers cyber attack
Cyberattack forces cancellation of Kingman commission meetings
Mohave County’s IT department works to save taxpayers’ money
More than 100 Kingman water customers disconnected
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State