City of Kingman still recovering from cyberattack

KINGMAN – City of Kingman computer systems are still not in operation due to a cyberattack that occurred Friday, Feb. 26, however, the city says “significant progress” has been made in bringing the network back online.

The city wrote in a news release that the Arizona National Guard Cyber Joint Task Force was onsite with the Information Technology team from Feb. 27 to March 3, as the Kingman IT department transitioned to using new resources.

“At this time, we are still working to discover the extent of the event and are still working to discover if any information has been damaged,” the city wrote. “The city has a legal obligation to inform any customers or team members if their information has been damaged or exposed.”

The city can still work with customers by phone and in-person, but not through email. Some operations can be completed manually, while others will have to wait until systems are back up and running. It is not yet known when systems will be fully functional.

The city advises of long lines and hold times, and asks for patience. It is also waiving all delinquent notice fees at this time.

Individual computers will be brought back slowly throughout its departments, and all services will not be fully functional at once.

Information provided by the City of Kingman