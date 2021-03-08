OFFERS
Kingman police to investigate MCSO shooting incident

Originally Published: March 8, 2021 8:48 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department will investigate an officer-involved shooting in an incident that occurred Sunday, March 7 in Dolan Springs between a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a suspect.

KPD wrote in a news release that at approximately 4:24 a.m., MCSO responded to a disturbance in the 6900 block of Stirrup Circle in Dolan Springs. The first deputy on scene made contact with the victim and then the suspect.

Upon attempting to take the suspect into custody on suspicion of domestic violence charges, the suspect reportedly began to resist and assaulted the deputy. During the altercation, the deputy fired one shot at the suspect, which struck him.

The suspect was taken into custody with the arrival of additional deputies, and transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with severe injuries. The deputy was also taken to KRMC for his injuries and was later released.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave, a common practice for officer-involved shootings. The Kingman Police Department will handle the investigation.

The name of the suspect who was shot has not been released.

Information provided by MCSO

