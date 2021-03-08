State records 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7, reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death from complications of the virus in Mohave County.

While the number of deaths remain tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county has dropped dramatically after peaking in January, according to information from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

There were 202 new cases and 10 deaths reported between noon on Thursday, Feb. 25 and noon on Thursday, March 4. That compares to 328 new cases and 19 deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, Feb. 18 and noon on Thursday, Feb. 25; and 299 new cases and 20 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18. There were 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11, and 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 169 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Lake Havasu City with 136, Kingman with 135, Fort Mohave with 44, Golden Valley with 28 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,620 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,741 for Bullhead City, 4,260 for Kingman, 1,560 for Fort Mohave, 1,075 for Golden Valley, 723 for Mohave Valley and 426 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 136 cases in Topock, 47 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 32 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,544 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,201 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 21,429 cases in the county. The county has counted 562 deaths, while the state reports 656.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Sunday, March 7 there were 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 227 tests for a positivity rate of 10%.

The positivity rate in the county was 39% (35/90) on Sunday, Feb. 28; 14% (24/169) on Monday, March 1; 14% (24/168) on Tuesday, March. 2; 10% (25/250) on Wednesday, March 3; 18% (39/22) on Thursday, March 4; 13% (45/359) on Friday, March 5; and 9% (31/362) on Saturday, March 6.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 96,097 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 87,227 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.6% have been positive. Of the 8,870 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 16% have returned positive.

Statewide on Monday, March 8, AZDHS was reporting no new deaths and 783 new cases from 8,006 tests for a positivity rate of 10%. More than 827,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,328 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 29 million confirmed cases and 525,035 deaths the morning of Monday, March 8. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,595,055 deaths from nearly 117 million confirmed cases on Monday, March 8.

Vaccines are being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including adults age 65-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age. Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.