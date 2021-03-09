2 more COVID-19 deaths recorded in Kingman area

KINGMAN – Another 63 Mohave County residents have contracted COVID-19, and three more have died from complications of the coronavirus.

The deaths and new cases were reported Monday, March 8 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, and cover the three-day period between noon on Friday, March 5 and noon on Monday.

The Kingman medical service area suffered two of the new deaths – one resident each age 60-69 and 70-79. The third deceased patient, an adult in the 70-79 age range, was from the Bullhead City service area.

Of the 63 new cases, 16 were in the Kingman area, including 10 involving patients in the most-vulnerable age groups over age 60. There were five cases ages 70-79, four ages 60-69 and one age 80-89. There were also two cases each in the 40-49 and 50-59 age groups, and one each ages 0-10 and 11-19.

enced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 24. There were also 21 new cases in the Bullhead City area, and two in undetermined locations in the county.

While the number of deaths remain tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county has dropped dramatically after peaking in January, according to information from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

County health officials have reported 99 cases and five deaths between noon on Thursday, March 4 and noon on Monday.

There were 202 new cases and 10 deaths reported between noon on Thursday, Feb. 25 and noon on Thursday, March 4. That compares to 328 new cases and 19 deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, Feb. 18 and noon on Thursday, Feb. 25; and 299 new cases and 20 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18. There were 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11, and 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 170 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Lake Havasu City and Kingman with 136 each, Fort Mohave with 44, Golden Valley with 28 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,643 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,754 for Bullhead City, 4,269 for Kingman, 1,568 for Fort Mohave, 1,078 for Golden Valley, 723 for Mohave Valley and 426 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 136 cases in Topock, 49 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 32 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,566 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,264 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 21,445 cases in the county. The county has counted 565 deaths, while the state reports 658.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, March 8 there were 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 156 tests for a positivity rate of 10%.

The positivity rate in the county was 14% (24/169) on Monday, March 1; 14% (24/168) on Tuesday, March. 2; 10% (25/250) on Wednesday, March 3; 18% (39/22) on Thursday, March 4; 13% (45/359) on Friday, March 5; 9% (31/362) on Saturday, March 6; and 10% (23/227) on Sunday, March 7.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 96,253 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 87,378 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.3% have been positive. Of the 8,875 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 16% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, March 9, AZDHS was reporting no new deaths and 563 new cases from 4,861 tests for a positivity rate of 12%. More than 827,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,326 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 29 million confirmed cases and 525,921 deaths the morning of Tuesday, March 9. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,604,373 deaths from more than 117 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, March 9.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Vaccines are being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including adults age 65-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.