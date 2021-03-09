Arizona reports 563 additional COVID-19 cases
PHOENIX – Arizona on Tuesday reported 563 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths for the second straight day as related hospitalizations increased slightly.
The state's pandemic total of confirmed cases increased to 827,800 while the total death toll dropped by two to 16,326. The state Department of Health Services attributed the decrease to reviews of death certificates.
Related hospitalizations rose with 928 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Monday, up from 919 on Sunday but still far below the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11.
Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both continued to drop, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.
The state's rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 1,528.1 on Feb. 21 to 1,381.7 on Nonday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 75.3 to 58.2 during the same period.
