Briefs | Worker died after being struck by railroad maintenance gear

Investigators say a Union Pacific Railroad employee who died five weeks ago in an on-the-job accident in southern Arizona was struck by a piece of maintenance equipment. (Photo by Bryan Flint, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/2PJXem1)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 9, 2021 12:06 p.m.

VAIL - Investigators say a Union Pacific Railroad employee who died five weeks ago in an on-the-job accident in southern Arizona was struck by a piece of by maintenance equipment that’s used to tamp on wood crossties that sit underneath tracks.

In a preliminary report released Monday, the National Transportation Safety Board said Union Pacific employee James Morgan was inspecting crossties on Jan. 31 near Vail, Arizona, and had been walking between the rails and in front of the machinery, which sat on top of the tracks.

Another person who was operating the equipment had finished tamping a crosstie, tried to stop at another crosstie but continued going forward and struck Morgan, who later died from his injuries. The operator of the equipment also suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say the investigation is continuing and will focus on Union Pacific’s operating rules, the condition of the equipment and on-track safety procedures when employees are working near moving maintenance equipment.

Pima County judge on leave; Allegedly fired shot at stalker

TUCSON - A Pima County justice of the peace has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly firing a warning shot at an unarmed stalking suspect.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that authorities are investigating a criminal case that could test the limits on when it’s legal to fire a gun in Arizona. According to the newspaper, 59-year-old Adam Watters is under investigation for firing what he called a “warning shot” at a man outside his Tucson home last month.

Public records show the man later was arrested on suspicion of felony stalking for allegedly driving by Watters’ house repeatedly and leaving litter is his yard.

The Star reports that 38-year-old Fei Qin is a Tucson landlord and recently had an eviction case handled by Watters in the county’s Justice Court.

Some of the trash left in Watters’ yard reportedly contained mail addressed to the tenants Qin had hoped to evict. Watters usually handled domestic violence cases and said he only recently started doing some evictions work as well.

A police reports showed Qin was not armed when Watters fired a round that struck the ground near Qin.

Police: 3 people dead in home; injured person ran for help

MESA - Mesa police found three people dead in a house Monday night after an injured person ran to neighbor's home for help, police said.

Police released no information about the people involved, including their ages and gender, and it wasn't immediately known whether they were related. However, police said the injured person was expected to survive and there was no continuing threat to the public.

Suspect in Tucson stabbing death of woman arrested in Globe

TUCSON - A suspect in the stabbing death of a woman at a Tucson motel has been arrested in Globe, according to authorities.

Tucson police said Bruce Fairbanks Spring, 34, was taken into custody Monday afternoon and will be extradited to Pima County. They said Spring was wanted in connection with the death of Nicole Collins, 21.

The woman was found last Sunday morning with multiple lacerations and stab wounds.

Collins was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police began investigating the stabbing and say they later determined Spring had committed a carjacking in an area south of the motel.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Department, Globe police and Arizona Department of Public Safety took Spring into custody following a pursuit. Spring was booked into the Gila County Jail on a felony warrant.

