How to help Kingman-area mothers

A safe, stable environment is of vital importance for the mental and physical health of pregnant and parenting teens, and the Arizona Youth Partnership Homeless Pregnant and Parenting Youth Program could use the community’s help in assisting those young mothers to bring about a smooth transition to motherhood and adulthood.

Laura Pedersen, chief initiatives officer with Arizona Youth Partnership, explained the benefits of the Host Home program through AZYP. Pedersen likened the program to hosting a foreign-exchange student in the home, a route she chose as opposed to a group-home model.

“The program in a nutshell is to support pregnant and parenting adolescents, 21 years and younger, who are either homeless or nearly homeless,” she said. “Meaning they could be couch surfing, living in an unhealthy or uncomfortable environment, or truly homeless.”

She said hosts aren’t babysitters, but rather guide the teens and walk alongside them. It’s important for the new parent or soon-to-be parent to develop a sense of empowerment, which is something they need to do on their own, though with some positive reinforcement from hosts and case workers.

She said those hosts are “amazing people with huge hearts and an extra bedroom.”

“Host home caregivers provide that safe and stable home that so many of these young ladies do need,” Pedersen said. “We’re trying to get a commitment of up to 18 months because that longevity can really impact their long-term outcome. It provides a stronger sense of stability.”

Those safe, stable environments have numerous benefits for mother and child alike, Pedersen said. She said mothers benefit as such environments increase the likelihood of completing school and even advancing education. Education is one of the program’s main focuses, Pedersen said, as it can “really make an impact throughout their future.”

Pedersen also said mothers not in stable home environments are more likely to have pre-term children. And she said a positive environment helps to build confidence, further impacting mental health.

Benefits for the child can include being born healthy, and having a mother who is prepared to parent and nurture them. Pedersen said the first three years of a child’s life is impactful for development, and that a stable environment for those years is crucial.

Pedersen said the goal is to surround the mother with support so that the child can thrive. That, of course, means the program offers far more than just a safe and stable place to reside.

“During pregnancy, we provide pregnancy health information, health services, and get them prepared to have their little one,” Pedersen said, with the goal being to get those mothers motivated and educated to a point where they can advocate for themselves and their child. “We know knowledge is power, and the more they understand about labor and delivery, the better the chance for a positive experience.”

Those services continue and are expanded after birth to include relationship education classes, parenting classes, life skills, financial literacy, and development of educational and career goals.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those services are now taking place virtually. Pedersen said that shift has actually allowed the program to serve more people.

“We’re really trying to move them along that continuum so they can eventually get into permanent, stable housing to set them up for success,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen said the plan is for 10 host homes throughout six counties, with one in each rural county, including Mohave. There is already one host home in Bullhead City, however, Pedersen has been given the green light to set up a second host home in Mohave County because there is a need.

“We’re finding the need is greater and we’re making more headway in rural communities, probably because there are not as many options for where these girls can go,” Pedersen said.

She would be “tickled pink” for a host home to be located in Kingman. In order for that to happen, she has to find persons who are not only interested, but qualified. The process will begin with filling out an application, which can be found by clicking “Starting Out Right for Homeless Parenting Youth Program” after going to https://azyp.org/youth-and-family-service-programs/.

Following submittal of an application, Pedersen likes to set up an informational meeting with the interested party to answer questions and make sure the program is a good fit. After that comes a formal interview in which the applicant will answer specific and scenario-based questions. Then come background checks, and if everything has gone smoothly up to that point, individualized training begins with the process culminating with the host and participant being introduced to one another, again, to ensure it’s a good fit.

Young mothers or soon-to-be mothers interested in learning more about the program can reference the same website listed above to learn more about services and how they may be able to benefit. Pedersen said they, too, are vetted, to ensure they will actively engage in the program as opposed to just finding a free place to live.

There is another way for community members to lend a hand to the program and its beneficiaries aside from becoming hosts. Tax credits of up to $400 for individuals and $800 for couples can be realized as the Arizona Youth Partnership is a Qualifying Charitable Organization.

“That allows us to purchase pack and plays; many times we need to purchase a high chair or car seats,” Pedersen said of how donations are utilized. “Maternity clothes because we get a lot of baby clothes donations, but not a lot of maternity clothes.”

Those funds can also go toward much-needed new undergarments, toiletries and even school books and GED fees. If wanting to make sure a donation goes to a host home in Mohave County, call 520-719-2012.



“The tax credit option is great because most people end up getting that money back,” Pedersen said.

For more information or to donate, go to https://azyp.org/donate/.