Jalbert and Brown win 2-day Kingman Bass Club tourney

KINGMAN – With a record 16 teams fishing at Martinez Lake, the team of Judson Brown and Cody Jalbert won the Kingman Bass Club’s two-day tournament.

Brown and Jalbert had a two-day total of 31.61 pounds of bass. The team weighed in a five-fish limit that weighed 14.65 pounds on the opening day of the tournament. The second day the team brought in another limit that weighed 16.96 pounds to secure the win. They also had the big bass on the second day, a lunker that weighed 4.36 pounds.

Second place was won by Shane Moline and Chad Woodruff. Moline/Woodruff had the lead on day one of the tournament with a five-fish limit that weighed 17.14 pounds. Day two the team brought in another limit that weighed 10.15 pounds for a two-day total of 27.29 pounds.

Third-place winners were Dave Hilton and Danny Lloyd. They had a two-day total of 26.38 pounds.

Fourth place was won by Charles and Doniphan Schmidt. They had a two-day total of 22.95 pounds.

Fifth place was won by Greg Parker, who fished with Jim McCullough during the tournament. On the first day Parker brought in 14.64 pounds of bass that included the big fish of the tournament, a lunker that weighed 5.20 pounds. On day two Parker brought in 6.47 pounds for a two-day weight of 21.11 pounds.

Club President Donnie Scroggins said that on the first day eight teams brought in a five-fish limit. However, on the second day, just four teams brought in a limit of bass. KBC is a catch-and-release club, and all of the fish were returned to the lake or river after the weigh-in.

Scroggins noted that anglers caught fish on a variety of lures, including crankbaits, Senkos and jigs.

The next tournament will be March 20-21 at Alamo Lake.

The club will meet at 7 p.m. today at Findlay Honda on Stockton Hill Road for the pre-tournament draw and club business. All anglers are invited, and new teams who want to fish with the club have to pay just the entry fee of $120 for the two-day event.

For more information call Scroggins at 928-279-5852 or visit the club’s Facebook page.