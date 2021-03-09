OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 09
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Police Department seeks community assistance in locating missing person David Proa, 61

David Proa (Courtesy)

David Proa (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 9, 2021 12:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing and in-danger person David Proa, 61, of Kingman, who left his residence in the 3000 block of Mallory Loop at approximately 5 p.m. Monday, March 8.

KPD wrote in a news release that Proa is described as a light-skin Hispanic male standing 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last known to be wearing a safety orange shirt, gray cutoff sweats, and black shoes with white soles and no shoe laces. His hair is longer than in the photo, and he now has a short beard.

He was carrying a brown/gray teddy bear, and it is unknown which direction he was traveling.

“We are asking the public to check your surrounding areas around your homes and businesses,” KPD wrote. “If you have at-home/business cameras in place, please review the footage and contact law enforcement if you believe that David is seen. He will likely have his teddy bear with him.”

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, along with Guardian Air, assisted in searching for Proa until 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 9. The search was suspended until daylight hours, and resumed at 8 a.m.

Anyone with information on Proa is urged to contact KPD at 928-753-2191. KPD wrote that Proa has been without his medication and may be in an agitated state. Law enforcement asks that community member snot approach Proa, but contact them immediately.

Information provided by KPD

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman police seek public’s assistance in identifying armed robbery suspect
Kingman police make high-profile arrests
Grand Canyon river rafter missing after trying to aid wife
Sheriff’s office seeks missing person Friedrich Picou
KPD searching for missing Realtor
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State