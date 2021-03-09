Kingman students honored
Originally Published: March 9, 2021 1:03 p.m.
KINGMAN – The following local students were named to fall presidents’ honor rolls at their universities.
- Cassandra Finkbeiner, Kingman, Dixie State University
- Ethan A. Knudston, Kingman, University of Wyoming
- Jeffrey Crawford, Kingman, University of Kansas
