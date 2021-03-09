OFFERS
Kingman youth archers on target at NASP meets

A trio of local youth archers pose with their prizes garnered at recent National Archer in School Program shoots. From left are Danika Nelson-Rowan, Brianna Sprehe of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, Bryce Henek and Jory Swope. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 9, 2021 2:35 p.m.

KINGMAN – Three local archers scored big in recent National Archer in School Program shoots.

Danika Nelson-Rowan took third place in 3D in the elementary school division at the Arizona NASP Virtual Qualifier in January. She attends Emanuel Christian Academy School and has been active in their program since its inception.

Bryce Henek won multiple times in the middle school male division at qualifying tournaments in October, November and January. He earned first place in 3D and bullseye, and three brass rings (high overall) for bullseye at the tournaments. He began his archery career with Emmanuel Christian Academy School and continues with the Arizona Homeschoolers.

Jory Swope won first place in 3D in the high school male division in the January state qualifier. He attends Kingman High School, is a member of the KHS Sharpshooters program for two years, and has been actively involved in recruiting new archers.

The Mohave County Fairgrounds hosted the recent Arizona State Championship Virtual Tournament on Feb. 20. All three schools – Kingman High School, Emanuel Christian Academy and the Arizona Homeschoolers – had archers participating.

Brianna Sprehe, the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s archery education coordinator, officiated and present the local athletes with their trophies. The local clubs will have to wait for the standings to be posted before they know their placement in comparison to other archers in the state.

All participating archers can participate at a National NASP Virtual Shoot in April, and the NASP World Championships in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in June.

