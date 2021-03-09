Letter | Fake news
Originally Published: March 9, 2021 3:30 p.m.
When I keep reading these far-right issues like Michael Reagan's column, anti-mask recalls, opening businesses just months away from ending the sickness and death, it’s past time to stop the big lies. Difference of opinion is fine but the reality is over half a million dead Americans that did not have to die.
Andy Worth
Kingman
