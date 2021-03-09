Letter | He’s with Miles

I support Mayor Jen Miles. The mask requirements seem more important now than earlier. I moved to Kingman in 2015 and have loved living here. I bought land with a trailer home on it and have improved the property since I’ve lived here. People are generally very friendly and always seem willing to smile, wave or offer a handshake. I hope the city fathers and mothers continue their campaigns to improve living conditions for all citizens of Kingman.

Robert Churchill

Kingman