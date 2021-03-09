OFFERS
Letter | Impactful fees

Originally Published: March 9, 2021 3:32 p.m.

In regard to “impact fees,” the approximate $8,400 fee for building an 1,800-square foot home is a high price to pay to live in the City of Kingman. It is understandable that there are fees involved in creating a new home and adding it to the city’s infrastructure, but adding an additional fee of this size represents approximately a 3% increase in the price of the new home. Prices for purchasing a home are rising quickly at this time and an added “tax” this high, just because the home is new, is too high a price to pay. There are already fees in place for connecting to utilities. Yes, a surcharge would be great to help offset the cost of city infrastructure, but the fees being discussed are much too high. It would certainly be more palpable if the fees could be kept in the $3,000-$4,000 range. One thing, though, it is definitely well-named – IMPACT fee.

Lynn Veith

Kingman

More like this story

Developing development fees: Kingman approaches public comment period on land use assumptions, infrastructure plan
Kingman proposes alternative to impact fee
Young takes different stance
Impact fee alternatives on the table
Let's get clear on impact fees
