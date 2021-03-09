Mollenhauer speaks to Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club

Joyce Mollenhauer, RN and nurse coach, was the guest speaker at the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club's March 5 meeting. Mollenhauer's topic was The Smorgasbord of Health Tips. Among her tips, Mollenhauer recommended apple cider vinegar as an antioxidant that's good for the immune system and alleviating arthritis; drinking half one's body weight in water ounces daily, kaleidoscope meditation, and starting one's day in a beautiful way by smiling at one's self in front of a mirror.