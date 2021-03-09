OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 10
Weather  42.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Montana joins Arizona lawsuit to halt Biden immigration plan

Montana’s top prosecutor on Monday joined a lawsuit filed last month by Arizona which seeks to halt President Joe Biden’s new immigration policies. A section of border wall between the United States and Mexico is shown. (Adobe image)

Montana’s top prosecutor on Monday joined a lawsuit filed last month by Arizona which seeks to halt President Joe Biden’s new immigration policies. A section of border wall between the United States and Mexico is shown. (Adobe image)

IRIS SAMUELS, Associated Press/Report for America
Originally Published: March 9, 2021 4:23 p.m.

HELENA, Mont. – Montana’s top prosecutor on Monday joined a lawsuit filed last month by Arizona which seeks to halt President Joe Biden’s new immigration policies.

The lawsuit was originally filed Feb. 3 by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, to stop a 100-day moratorium on deportations issued by the Biden administration.

The lawsuit was amended Monday to add Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, also a Republican, and to challenge guidance issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Feb. 18 that indicated the agency would primarily apprehend and remove people who pose a threat to national security or those who've committed crimes designated as “aggravated” felonies, such as violent offences or drug trafficking, or recently crossed the border illegally.

The new policy represents a break from the agency's direction under former President Donald Trump, whose administration arrested and removed anyone in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties.

The lawsuit argues that the new policy violates federal law that requires that a person who has received a final deportation order be removed from the U.S. within 90 days.

The suit estimates that Montana has some 4,000-5,000 immigrants living in the state without legal permission. That's one of the smallest populations among U.S. states of immigrants without legal permission in the U.S. as a percentage of the total state population, according to a 2016 Pew Research Center tally.

Knudsen claimed in a statement that methamphetamine brought to Montana by Mexican drug cartels has “wracked our state" and would get worse under the Biden administration's immigration policy.

The lawsuit revealed Tuesday that an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had been signed by Knudsen and Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte in the waning days of the Trump administration in an attempt to restrict Biden’s ability to overhaul his predecessor’s policies on immigration.

The agreement was among several quietly signed with state and local jurisdictions, including one signed by Brnovich on behalf of Arizona.

A spokesperson for Knudsen did not immediately respond to a request Tuesday for comment on the lawsuit or the agreement.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

US ends deal with Arizona restricting Biden on immigration
Arizona not joining 2020 census lawsuit
Judge is skeptical of Arpaio's lawsuit
Administration argues Arpaio's lawsuit lacks merit
Immigrants here illegally can now get driver's licenses
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State