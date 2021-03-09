NWS: Chance of snow in Kingman
KINGMAN – There’s a chance of snow in the forecast for the Kingman area on Thursday and Friday, March 11-12, according to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas.
The chance of precipitation begins Wednesday, March 10 with a 30% chance of rain showers after 11 a.m. South-southwest winds of 10-20 mph are forecast, with gusts to 29 mph.
On Thursday there’s a 30% of snow showers before 10 a.m., and a 40% chance of rain the rest of the day, with a 40% chance of snow showers Thursday night.
On Friday, there’s a 30% chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., and rain after 10 a.m.
High temperatures will be in the high 40s and low 50s through Friday, with lows in the low-to-mid 30s.
The skies are expected to clear on Saturday, with a high of 58 degrees.
Information provided by the National Weather Service
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- City of Kingman suffers cyber attack
- State reports 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema discusses cyberattack on Kingman
- Obituary
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman Regional Medical Center to get staffing relief from military personnel
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
- New physician joins Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Mohave 911
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: