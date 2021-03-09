OFFERS
NWS: Chance of snow in Kingman

Payden Dollarhide of Kingman uses his hand to clear snow from his vehicle on Tuesday, Jan. 26. There’s a chance of snow on Thursday and Friday, March 11-12, in the Kingman area. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 9, 2021 2:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – There’s a chance of snow in the forecast for the Kingman area on Thursday and Friday, March 11-12, according to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas.

The chance of precipitation begins Wednesday, March 10 with a 30% chance of rain showers after 11 a.m. South-southwest winds of 10-20 mph are forecast, with gusts to 29 mph.

On Thursday there’s a 30% of snow showers before 10 a.m., and a 40% chance of rain the rest of the day, with a 40% chance of snow showers Thursday night.

On Friday, there’s a 30% chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., and rain after 10 a.m.

High temperatures will be in the high 40s and low 50s through Friday, with lows in the low-to-mid 30s.

The skies are expected to clear on Saturday, with a high of 58 degrees.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

