Obituary | Marilyn Marie Kendall

Marilyn Marie Kendall

Marilyn Marie Kendall

Marilyn Marie Kendall

Originally Published: March 9, 2021 2:59 p.m.

Marilyn Marie Kendall, 84, passed away March 3, 2021 and was called back into the loving arms of the Lord and her husband LeRoy Kendall.

Marilyn was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved working, bingo and spending time with her loved ones. She was always on the go. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by brothers Larry and Danny; granddaughters Lanette, Christina, Holly and Shar; grandson Mace; great-grandchildren Christopher, Felicia, Anthony, Jacob, Amber, Andrew, Jeramiah, Joshua and Ranette; and also 12 great-great-grandchildren. We will be having a celebration of life April 3, 2021.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory and memorials may be sent to the funeral home.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

