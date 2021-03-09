Obituary | Marilyn Marie Kendall
Marilyn Marie Kendall, 84, passed away March 3, 2021 and was called back into the loving arms of the Lord and her husband LeRoy Kendall.
Marilyn was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved working, bingo and spending time with her loved ones. She was always on the go. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by brothers Larry and Danny; granddaughters Lanette, Christina, Holly and Shar; grandson Mace; great-grandchildren Christopher, Felicia, Anthony, Jacob, Amber, Andrew, Jeramiah, Joshua and Ranette; and also 12 great-great-grandchildren. We will be having a celebration of life April 3, 2021.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory and memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- Obituary
- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema discusses cyberattack on Kingman
- City of Kingman suffers cyber attack
- Kingman Regional Medical Center to get staffing relief from military personnel
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- State reports 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Obituary
- Kingman police to investigate MCSO shooting incident
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Mohave 911
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: