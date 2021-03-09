Rants and Raves | March 10, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Recall effort for Mayor Jen Miles advances to election – Nearly every city and county in Arizona had mask mandates. Now Mr. Coffman is wasting our taxpayers’ money and time with a partisan, undeserved recall. Over one person a minute is still dying in the U.S. from COVID. Mask-up, Coffman.

Recall effort for Mayor Jen Miles advances to election – So the City of Kingman is going to spend $65,000-$75,000 to recall Mayor Miles. Please tell me what she has done that is so offensive to the civilities of Kingman residents? Talk about political witch hunts!

Recall effort for Mayor Jen Miles advances to election – Jen Miles had the courage to try to save lives in Kingman. She should be receiving an award. One thing I know is Jen Miles will always be able to look at herself in the mirror. Let’s support her now!

Recall effort for Mayor Jen Miles advances to election – I have the solution to pay for Mayor Miles’ bogus recall election. If each of the bozos who signed the petition pays $28, this travesty will be paid in full!

Conservative Republican Club of Kingman welcomes speakers – Since when is it “news” to advertise a group that fights mask mandates, which have been proven to lower COVID death rates? And speaker Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is currently under investigation by the (state) attorney general.

Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill – Hidin’ Biden, who hasn’t yet had a Q and A/State of the Union address, takes credit for this 5,593 page disgraceful bill, mostly unread. Foreign countries, lobbyists, special interests and some just crazy stuff get plenty; hard working Americans get little.

Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill – Wasted money, no COVID connection.

$1.9T relief package rant – The $1.9T relief package funds direct payments to taxpayers, extended unemployment benefits, COBRA benefits for health insurance, aid to schools and local governments, testing and vaccine support, renter and homeowner assistance, PPP aid to businesses, and tax breaks for households.

Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill – I assume that no Republicans will accept payments from the relief bill package because all of their representatives and senators didn’t vote for it because it is a waste of money, right?

Isn’t it amazing that when Republicans held the White House and Senate there seemed to be no concern about our national debt but now that they hold neither there is so much concern about it. Why? What’s the difference now?

Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill – Hoists us out of pandemic/economic problems? What a joke. Much of this horrible bill will be spent on Dems’ pet projects, paying cronies back and stuff not even in our country; only 7-9% goes to coronavirus help. Totally disgraceful.

Busloads of asylum seekers arriving in Tucson – “Busloads of asylum seekers (illegal aliens) have started to arrive in Tucson, Arizona.” Watch for a spike in COVID cases!

Busloads of asylum seekers arriving in Tucson – A shame they can’t come the way our founders set it up – legally. Majority are not eligible for asylum as we all know. Trump worked hard making our border safe. With the stroke of pen/stupidity, Biden destroyed it all.

Michael Reagan column: God bless Texas – When states chose to reopen too quickly, they endanger all the other states, as well. We should have learned our lesson by now. Hang on to your hats, folks. We are in for yet another surge of COVID-19.

4 dead, 67 more infected by virus in Mohave County – Continuing to indulge the “fantasy” that masking and distancing violate “freedom,” and the virus is not real, we will continue to sacrifice residents and their families to death, suffering and mourning. Businesses cannot completely recover unless we control spreading COVID-19.

Biden hails House passage of virus bill – To get rid of pandemic and provide economic recovery, so says Biden who showed up a few weeks too late at the Texas problem and border problem. The coronavirus, thanks to Trump, already leaving; economy was already stabilizing well.

Mohave County makes the case for mining – If you think we have water concerns now, wait until they begin mining and contaminate groundwater! Who are Gosar’s big donors? Could it be mining companies?

Ducey lifts capacity limits at gyms and restaurants – Following the herd of those rushing reopening is a mistake we will all pay for, plain and simple. The new relief package passed, relief to businesses is forthcoming, but we will rush to reopening like lemmings over a cliff.