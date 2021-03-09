OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 10
Weather  42.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | March 10, 2021

Originally Published: March 9, 2021 3:34 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Recall effort for Mayor Jen Miles advances to election – Nearly every city and county in Arizona had mask mandates. Now Mr. Coffman is wasting our taxpayers’ money and time with a partisan, undeserved recall. Over one person a minute is still dying in the U.S. from COVID. Mask-up, Coffman.

Recall effort for Mayor Jen Miles advances to election – So the City of Kingman is going to spend $65,000-$75,000 to recall Mayor Miles. Please tell me what she has done that is so offensive to the civilities of Kingman residents? Talk about political witch hunts!

Recall effort for Mayor Jen Miles advances to election – Jen Miles had the courage to try to save lives in Kingman. She should be receiving an award. One thing I know is Jen Miles will always be able to look at herself in the mirror. Let’s support her now!

Recall effort for Mayor Jen Miles advances to election – I have the solution to pay for Mayor Miles’ bogus recall election. If each of the bozos who signed the petition pays $28, this travesty will be paid in full!

Conservative Republican Club of Kingman welcomes speakers – Since when is it “news” to advertise a group that fights mask mandates, which have been proven to lower COVID death rates? And speaker Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is currently under investigation by the (state) attorney general.

Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill – Hidin’ Biden, who hasn’t yet had a Q and A/State of the Union address, takes credit for this 5,593 page disgraceful bill, mostly unread. Foreign countries, lobbyists, special interests and some just crazy stuff get plenty; hard working Americans get little.

Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill – Wasted money, no COVID connection.

$1.9T relief package rant – The $1.9T relief package funds direct payments to taxpayers, extended unemployment benefits, COBRA benefits for health insurance, aid to schools and local governments, testing and vaccine support, renter and homeowner assistance, PPP aid to businesses, and tax breaks for households.

Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill – I assume that no Republicans will accept payments from the relief bill package because all of their representatives and senators didn’t vote for it because it is a waste of money, right?

Isn’t it amazing that when Republicans held the White House and Senate there seemed to be no concern about our national debt but now that they hold neither there is so much concern about it. Why? What’s the difference now?

Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill – Hoists us out of pandemic/economic problems? What a joke. Much of this horrible bill will be spent on Dems’ pet projects, paying cronies back and stuff not even in our country; only 7-9% goes to coronavirus help. Totally disgraceful.

Busloads of asylum seekers arriving in Tucson – “Busloads of asylum seekers (illegal aliens) have started to arrive in Tucson, Arizona.” Watch for a spike in COVID cases!

Busloads of asylum seekers arriving in Tucson – A shame they can’t come the way our founders set it up – legally. Majority are not eligible for asylum as we all know. Trump worked hard making our border safe. With the stroke of pen/stupidity, Biden destroyed it all.

Michael Reagan column: God bless Texas – When states chose to reopen too quickly, they endanger all the other states, as well. We should have learned our lesson by now. Hang on to your hats, folks. We are in for yet another surge of COVID-19.

4 dead, 67 more infected by virus in Mohave County – Continuing to indulge the “fantasy” that masking and distancing violate “freedom,” and the virus is not real, we will continue to sacrifice residents and their families to death, suffering and mourning. Businesses cannot completely recover unless we control spreading COVID-19.

Biden hails House passage of virus bill – To get rid of pandemic and provide economic recovery, so says Biden who showed up a few weeks too late at the Texas problem and border problem. The coronavirus, thanks to Trump, already leaving; economy was already stabilizing well.

Mohave County makes the case for mining – If you think we have water concerns now, wait until they begin mining and contaminate groundwater! Who are Gosar’s big donors? Could it be mining companies?

Ducey lifts capacity limits at gyms and restaurants – Following the herd of those rushing reopening is a mistake we will all pay for, plain and simple. The new relief package passed, relief to businesses is forthcoming, but we will rush to reopening like lemmings over a cliff.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Rants and Raves | March 7, 2021
Rants and Raves | Jan. 17, 2021
Rants and Raves | Sept. 25, 2020
Rants and Raves | Jan. 15, 2021
Rants and Raves | March 5, 2021
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State