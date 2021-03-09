Report: Mohave Community College and sister schools will be key to economic recovery

KINGMAN – A new report shows that Mohave Community College and Arizona’s nine other community college districts are the economic engines needed to provide fast, job-focused training for unemployed and underemployed workers in Arizona.

“MCC is positioned to be a key force in helping our region recover from this economy that’s been reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic,” MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein said in a news release. “Working with our state and local lawmakers and policymakers, along with the business and industry leaders, and the ARIZONA@WORK system, I’m confident the future is very bright for our students and communities.”

The new report backs up Klippenstein’s view of the role community colleges play in economic recovery. The Arizona Reskilling & Recovery Network: A Workforce Development and Education/Training Framework, was published by the National Reskilling and Recovery Network and facilitated by the National Governors Association and the American Association of Community Colleges.

The report reveals that Arizona’s community colleges have the ability to work quickly across government and industry to develop programs that upskill and reskill workers for the new economy. Upskilling teaches new competencies to help workers stay in current roles, while reskilling prepares workers for new roles, MCC explained in the release.

“We want to make sure workers throughout Mohave County are qualified for careers in growing businesses and industries,” said Dr. Kirk Lacy, MCC dean of workforce and partnership development. “Our college strategic plan calls for us to meet the needs of our students and communities, and that includes providing essential career training that helps people get back to work with family-sustaining jobs.”

The report is based on evidence that the post-pandemic economy is expected to require more education at all levels. As industry reacted to reduce the spread of infection, a wave of automation occurred, and workers were replaced with technologies that could be operated by a smaller number of highly skilled workers. This pattern has manifested throughout the economy, and is expected to impact workers in all sectors.

The report lays out that Arizona’s community colleges already place a premium on career-focused education, and have a track record for quick innovation, and meeting student and employer needs.

Early on during the pandemic, MCC and seven other Arizona community colleges joined forces to provide a Google IT Support professional certificate program that teaches troubleshooting, network protocols, cloud computing and encryption algorithms for entry-level IT support specialist jobs.

Mohave Community College currently tops the list of two-year colleges in Arizona when it comes to offering degree and/or certificate programs that train workers for the highest demand occupations in the colleges’ respective districts.

“When it comes to colleges working closely with business, industry and government to help students and communities meet and prepare for current and future needs, I can proudly say MCC is among the best and we look forward to improving upon that,” Klippenstein said.

According to the report, MCC and Arizona’s other rural college districts reduce the geographic disparities for training in emerging fields. Simply put, community colleges have the infrastructure needed to provide the training Arizona needs as the state begins to emerge from the pandemic.

Another key reason the report calls upon community colleges to reskill post-pandemic workers is the value they place on partnerships with private industry for apprenticeships, internships and tuition reimbursement.

MCC is rooted in Mohave County and can quickly adjust to the local labor market needs, the college wrote.

Recent evidence of that is the new Electrical Technology Program designed to meet local demand for professional electricians. The college is working to create an Advanced Manufacturing Training Center that will serve the entire county. State Reps. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) and Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) are trying to secure state funding to help build the center, which has the unanimous approval of the county supervisors.

To support economic recovery, the report lays out a series of recommendations for policymakers. Proposed reforms include addressing expenditure limits so colleges can more efficiently and effectively create workforce programs on pace with Arizona business demands at no additional cost to taxpayers. It also recommends developing a state-wide ApprenticeshipAZ model that includes tax credits for participating employers. For more information on these reforms, and to view report details, visit www.arizonacommunitycolleges.org.

