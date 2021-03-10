OFFERS
Boys soccer: Lee Williams falls in opening round of playoffs

The Lee Williams High School boys soccer team bowed out of the Class 4A playoffs with a 4-1 opening-round loss to host Walden Grove on Tuesday, March 9. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: March 10, 2021 8:51 a.m.

SAHUARITA – The Lee Williams High School boys soccer team fell 4-1 to host Walden Grove High School in the opening round of the Class 4A boys soccer playoffs on Tuesday, March 9.

Third-ranked Walden Grove will face No. 6 Tempe on Saturday, March 13, while Lee Williams will hang up the spikes for the season.

The Volunteers finished with an 8-4 overall record and a No. 14 ranking in the state. It marked the third year in a row that Lee Williams made the playoffs.

