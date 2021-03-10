Kingman Police Department investigation of MCSO shooting continues

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department has identified the suspect who was shot in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, March 7 as 37-year-old Davie Kuihana Ahuna of Dolan Springs.

KPD wrote in a news release that the incident occurred between a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Ahuna in the 6900 block of Stirrup Circle in Dolan Springs. At approximately 4:24 a.m., MCSO responded to a disturbance. The first deputy on scene made contact with the victim and then the suspect.

Upon attempting to take Ahuna into custody on suspicion of domestic violence charges, Ahuna reportedly began to resist and assaulted the deputy’s head and face multiple times with his fists and blunt objects. During the altercation, the deputy fired one shot at the suspect, which struck him.

Ahuna was noncompliant and continued to resist as additional deputies arrived, KPD wrote. Less-lethal means were then deployed, after which Ahuna was taken into custody. Ahuna was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released before being booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer.

The deputy was also transported to KRMC where he was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. The deputy remains on paid administrative leave.

KPD’s investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by KPD