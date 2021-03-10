Kingman resident dies from complications of COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another Kingman-area resident has died from complications of COVID-19, and five more have contracted the coronavirus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday, March 9.

The local deceased patient is an adult in the 60-69 age range. It raises the death toll in Kingman to 137 since the beginning of the pandemic a year ago.

Of the five new local cases, four were logged in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more vulnerable to COVID-19. There were three cases in the 60-69 age group, and one age 80-89. The other new case is in the 11-19 age bracket.

The Lake Havasu City area experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 27, including 17 over age 60. Another nine cases were recorded in the Bullhead City service area, while the county reported one case each in the Arizona Strip and in an undetermined area of the county.

While the number of deaths remain tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county has dropped dramatically after peaking in January, according to information from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

County health officials have reported 142 cases and six deaths between noon on Thursday, March 4 and noon on Tuesday.

There were 202 new cases and 10 deaths reported between noon on Thursday, Feb. 25 and noon on Thursday, March 4. That compares to 328 new cases and 19 deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, Feb. 18 and noon on Thursday, Feb. 25; and 299 new cases and 20 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18. There were 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11, and 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 171 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 137, Lake Havasu City with 136, Fort Mohave with 44, Golden Valley with 29 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,670 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,757 for Bullhead City, 4,271 for Kingman, 1,570 for Fort Mohave, 1,078 for Golden Valley, 722 for Mohave Valley and 427 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 136 cases in Topock, 50 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 32 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,659 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,298 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 21,484 cases in the county. The county has counted 566 deaths, while the state reports 658.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, March 9 there were 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 194 tests for a positivity rate of 20%.

The positivity rate in the county was 14% (24/168) on Tuesday, March. 2; 10% (25/250) on Wednesday, March 3; 18% (39/22) on Thursday, March 4; 13% (45/359) on Friday, March 5; 9% (31/362) on Saturday, March 6; 10% (23/227) on Sunday, March 7; and 10% (16/156) on Monday, March 8.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 96,447 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 87,566 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.6% have been positive. Of the 8,881 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.9% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, March 10, AZDHS was reporting 78 new deaths and 830 new cases from 11,988 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 828,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,404 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 29 million confirmed cases and 527,854 deaths the morning of Wednesday, March 10. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,612,891 deaths from nearly 118 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, March 10.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Vaccines are being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including adults age 65-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.