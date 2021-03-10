OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 10
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Peach Springs woman arrested after alleged stabbing incident

Leanne Gale Watahomigie (MCSO photo)

Leanne Gale Watahomigie (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: March 10, 2021 10:46 a.m.

KINGMAN – Leanne Gale Watahomigie, 35, of Peach Springs, was arrested by the Kingman Police Department on Monday, March 8 after a verbal altercation reportedly escalated to a stabbing incident in the 1700 block of Airway Avenue.

KPD wrote in a news release that officers responded to a disturbance at a picnic area in the vicinity of Airway Avenue at approximately 6:10 p.m. Officers arrived to find a male subject with stab wounds to his neck and face.

The investigation determined that Watahomigie and the male subject had been drinking when they began arguing, according to KPD. During this time, Watahomigie is reported to have stabbed the victim multiple times. A witness called 911.

The victim, 41, of Peach Springs, was transported to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas with serious, non-life threatening injuries. Watahomigie was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants. She was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by KPD

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
Mine inspector arrested for domestic violence
Kingman man arrested after stabbing
Alleged verbal altercation, threats lead to Kingman man’s arrest
Kingman man arrested for shooting on Airfield Avenue
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State