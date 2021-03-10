Peach Springs woman arrested after alleged stabbing incident
KINGMAN – Leanne Gale Watahomigie, 35, of Peach Springs, was arrested by the Kingman Police Department on Monday, March 8 after a verbal altercation reportedly escalated to a stabbing incident in the 1700 block of Airway Avenue.
KPD wrote in a news release that officers responded to a disturbance at a picnic area in the vicinity of Airway Avenue at approximately 6:10 p.m. Officers arrived to find a male subject with stab wounds to his neck and face.
The investigation determined that Watahomigie and the male subject had been drinking when they began arguing, according to KPD. During this time, Watahomigie is reported to have stabbed the victim multiple times. A witness called 911.
The victim, 41, of Peach Springs, was transported to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas with serious, non-life threatening injuries. Watahomigie was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants. She was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
Information provided by KPD
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- Obituary
- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema discusses cyberattack on Kingman
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Kingman police to investigate MCSO shooting incident
- New Mohave County courthouse open for business
- Pssst, wanna buy a gold mine?
- Recall effort for Mayor Jen Miles to advance to election
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Mohave 911
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: