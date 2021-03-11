Calling all veterans: Veterans Resource Fair set for March 26 in Kingman

The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council has announced a Kingman Veterans Resource Fair scheduled for Friday, March 26 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, at which numerous resources will be available.

This will be the second time a veterans resource fair has been held in Kingman following a shift to local events rather than the tri-state stand downs that have been held in the past.

“The stand downs weren’t working and were getting less and less attendance,” explained Pat Farrell, president of the JAVC. “Veterans didn’t have as many needs as they used to have, so we were able to go down to individual resource fairs where communities could target veterans in their area and target their specific needs.”

The resource fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26 at the fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., and will include a variety of resources including homeless resources, veteran’s administration specialists, legal representatives and Arizona state agencies.

Also set to be present at the resource fair are county agencies, military records retrieval, women’s programs, hygiene supplies, food, support groups and more.

“Benefits is number one,” Farrell said of which resources local veterans most seek. “You’d be surprised how many veterans don’t claim the benefits they’re entitled to because they’ll say ‘give it to somebody else.’”

But Farrell said applying for benefits is beneficial to not only the veteran, but the community in which they live as it brings more dollars into the county, benefitting local businesses, nonprofits and more.

“So benefits are a big deal,” Farrell said.

The fair will have 30 resource providers this year, down from 42 at the first event. Farrell explained the decline in providers comes in part as the Veterans Administration is not permitting its employees to participate because of COVID-19, resulting in eight resource providers being unable to attend.

However, Farrell said veterans can attend the resource fair and be referred to resources that may not be present if they can’t find what they need.

He also directed veterans to four “really good websites” at which resources can be found. Those include https://211arizona.org/, https://beconnectedaz.org/, https://dvs.az.gov/ and https://javc.org/.

In regards to COVID-19, Farrell said the fairgrounds provides plenty of room for adequate spacing between resources. The resource fair will observe CDC guidelines, with Farrell asking that face masks be worn. Masks will be provided as needed.

Free transportation will be available for those in need of a ride. The first shuttle will stop at 8:30 a.m. at the American Legion at 3435 Verdi Road in Golden Valley. The next stop is set for 9 a.m. at St. Vincent dePaul, 218 E. Beale St., Kingman. The third and final stop will be at 9:30 a.m. at Cornerstone Mission, 3049 Sycamore Ave., Kingman.

Return trips from the resource fair will begin at 1:30 p.m.

“All veterans are welcome no matter where they live,” Farrell said.

Farrell thanked the Elks and Elks Veterans Committee for their assistance with the resource fair, as well as the Arizona Department of Veterans Services and the Arizona Veterans StandDown Alliance.