Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 11
Weather  37.0° weather icon
City of Kingman government slowly recovers from cyberattack

The City of Kingman has postponed the Tuesday, March 16 city council meeting to Tuesday, March 23 in light of computer systems still being down as a result of a cyberattack. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 11, 2021 3:58 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has postponed the Tuesday, March 16 city council meeting to Tuesday, March 23 in light of computer systems still being down as a result of a cyberattack. The city announced on Wednesday, March 10 that certain government operations are being brought back online.

“At this time Kingman IT members are visiting the city’s more than 20 work sites within the city in order to get team members back online,” the city wrote in a news release. “Departments are coming back online with email and internet access only, as this is a lengthy process to ensure a safe transition to being fully functional.”

Some functions, such as specialized software and files, are still not accessible to most departments. The city hopes that 99% of staff will have access to email by early next week.

“The City of Kingman is categorizing this as a ‘criminal cyberattack;’ we never lost control of our network,” the city wrote. “At this time, we are still working to discover the extent of the event and trying to discover if any information has been damaged. The city has a legal obligation to inform any customers or internal team members if their information has been damaged or exposed.”

A special meeting to call the Aug. 3 election will be held immediately before the March 23 meeting.

The city will continue to utilize the hybrid meeting model to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The city encourages the public to utilize electronic means to participate, as council chambers has limited seating capacity.

City of Kingman government buildings require masks be worn inside. Attendance priorities will be given to presenters first, and then will allow for non-presenters. Residents wishing to address council during the call to the public can still submit written comments, call in, or speak in person.

To address council by telephone residents pre-register by emailing cityclerk@cityofkingman.gov, and providing their name, address, telephone number they will be using and email. Once registered, a link with additional instructions will be provided. Each speaker will be given three minutes.

Written comments and requests to speak by phone must be submitted by 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 23 by emailing cityclerk@cityofkingman.gov or dropping off handwritten comments at the city complex, 310 N. Fourth St.

To comment on public hearings contact the clerk’s office no later than 9 a.m. on the day of the meeting. Comments will be accepted in written and standard audio format, .wav or .mp4. Audio comments must be under three minutes and submitted to the city clerk’s office by email at cityclerk@cityofkingman.gov, or by dropping them off at the clerk’s office, 310 N. 4th St.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

State