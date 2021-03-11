OFFERS
Kingman Farmers Market at Thunder-Rode opens for the season on Saturday

The weekly Kingman Farmers Market at Thunder-Rode will open for the season on Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 11, 2021 4:05 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Farmers Market at Thunder-Rode will open for the season on Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market is held, weather permitting, at the Thunder-Rode Event Center, 102 E. Beale St., Kingman.

The free event features fresh produce, herbs and eggs; several food trucks and music. There are a variety of vendors including woodworkers, stained glass and metal artists, quilters, crafters and bakers. Clothes, plants, knives, candy, furniture and other items are sold.

Information provided by Kingman Farmers Market at Thunder-Rode

