Kingman Miner March 12 Adoption Spotlight: Roberto
These are Arizona’s children. Roberto is a sweet, playful and happy boy who enjoys playing board games, making slime, swimming and watching his favorite movies. His favorite subject is math, and he loves learning his multiplication tables. His perfect day would include a trip to Disneyland and a helping of his favorite foods: green beans, Chinese food and ice cream. Get to know Roberto and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
February 2021: 29 children available for adoption in Arizona
Get to know Brian at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/brian-h and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Carlos at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/carlos-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Craig at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/craig and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Cristos at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/cristos and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Daymiun at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/daymiun-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Elijah at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/elijah and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Ethan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/ethan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Gabriel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/gabriel-j and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Geovianie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/geovianie and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jessie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessie-v and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jesus at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jesus-r and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Johnny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/johnny-l and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jonah and Josiah at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jonah-and-josiah and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jorge at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jorge-d and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Kaelin at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kaelin and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Kaira at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kaira-1 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Kannon at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kannon and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Manuel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/manuel-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Marquell at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/marquell and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Martina at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/martina and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Mathew at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/mathew-s and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Matthew at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/matthew-t and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Nelly at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nelly and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Owen at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/owen-g and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Roberto at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/roberto and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Salina at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/salina and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Shawn at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/shawn-p and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tyris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tyris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- NWS: Chance of snow in Kingman
- Obituary
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Arizona Senate working to set up Maricopa election audit
- Kingman Police Department seeks community assistance in locating missing person David Proa, 61
- Speaker urges Conservative Republican Club members to help free Arizona from face masks
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema discusses cyberattack on Kingman
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: