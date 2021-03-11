OFFERS
Kingman Nazarene Church hosts ‘biblical citizenship’ class

Kingman Nazarene Church is hosting an eight-week class called Biblical Citizenship in Modern America. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: March 11, 2021 4:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Nazarene Church, 4715 Stockton Hill Road, is hosting an eight-week class called Biblical Citizenship in Modern America.

Th class began Sunday, March 7 and concludes May 2, skipping Easter April 4. It runs from 1-3 p.m. and is free.

“We will be learning about the founding of our great nation, looking at historical documents from our Founding Fathers, digging into the Constitution, and how we, as regular people, can step up and continue to defend her,” the church wrote in a news release.

There will be prizes and giveaways at every class. For questions call the church at 928-279-5152. To learn more or to register visit www.myknaz.com. The direct link is https://bit.ly/38swr43.

If you miss a class you can catch up on YouTube at KINGMAN NAZARENE.

Information provided by Kingman Nazarene Church

