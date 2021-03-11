Kingman Police Department seeks help locating missing person David Proa, 61
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing and in-danger person David Proa, 61, of Kingman, who left his residence in the 3000 block of Mallory Loop at approximately 5 p.m. Monday, March 8.
KPD wrote in a news release that Proa is described as a light-skin Hispanic male standing 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last known to be wearing a safety orange shirt, gray cutoff sweats, and black shoes with white soles and no shoe laces. His hair is longer than in the photo, and he now has a short beard.
He was carrying a brown/gray teddy bear, and it is unknown which direction he was traveling.
“We are asking the public to check your surrounding areas around your homes and businesses,” KPD wrote. “If you have at-home/business cameras in place, please review the footage and contact law enforcement if you believe that David is seen. He will likely have his teddy bear with him.”
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, along with Guardian Air, assisted in searching for Proa until 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 9. The search was suspended until daylight hours, and resumed at 8 a.m.
Anyone with information on Proa is urged to contact KPD at 928-753-2191. KPD wrote that Proa has been without his medication and may be in an agitated state. Law enforcement asks that community members not approach Proa, but contact them immediately.
Information provided by KPD
