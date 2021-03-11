OFFERS
Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club names Citizen of the Month

Alex McAfee, center, ministry director of Central Church, accepted Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Citizen of the Month award at a recent meeting. (Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club courtesy photo)

Alex McAfee, center, ministry director of Central Church, accepted Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club's Citizen of the Month award at a recent meeting. (Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 11, 2021 4:28 p.m.

Alex McAfee, center, ministry director of Central Church, accepted Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Citizen of the Month award at a recent meeting. McAfee is instrumental in Central Church’s Pop Up Food Pantries and a part of the St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance. Central Church also provided over 600 people with food, presents and stockings this past Christmas. McAfee is shown with Rotarian Becky Fawson, left, and Rotary Club President Bill McClure.

