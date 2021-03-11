OFFERS
Lee Williams girls advance to 4A state quarterfinals

Mackenzie Cathey (10), left, celebrates a goal with her teammates during a game earlier this season. Cathey scored again on Wednesday, March 10, as Lee Williams defeated host Seton Hill Catholic in the opening round of the state Class 4A girls soccer playoffs. It was the first playoff win in the history of the program. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: March 11, 2021 3 p.m.

CHANDLER – The 2021 Lee Williams Lady Volunteers will go down as the first girls soccer team in the high school’s history to win a playoff game.

Lee Williams made the long trip to Chandler worthwhile, beating Seton Hill Catholic 1-0 in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs on Wednesday, March 10.

The Lady Volunteers defense made the difference.

“It was the best defensive game I’ve seen the girls play this year. They shut Seton Catholic’s offense down,” Lee Williams head coach Chris Selby said.

Junior forward Mackenzie Cathey broke the scoreless tie midway through the second half off an assist from freshman Berlynn Bratley.

It was Cathey’s 21st goal of the season and 87th of her varsity career.

“It was a total team victory,” Selby said.

Lee Williams advanced to the quarterfinals with the win, and gets a second crack at Prescott High School with a berth in the state semifinals on the line.

The Lady Vols lost 4-1 to Prescott in Prescott in their second game of the season on Jan. 22. They went on to win their next five games, and are ranked ninth in the state with a record of 8-3.

Prescott is ranked No. 1 in the state and is 11-0. Lee Williams was one of just three teams to score a goal against the Badgers this season.

Boys Soccer

Walden Grove 4, Lee Williams 1

SAHUARITA – The Lee Williams High School boys soccer team fell 4-1 to host Walden Grove High School in the opening round of the Class 4A boys soccer playoffs on Tuesday, March 9.

Third-ranked Walden Grove will face No. 6 Tempe on Saturday, March 13, while Lee Williams will hang up the spikes for the season.

The Volunteers finished with an 8-4 overall record and a No. 14 ranking in the state.

It marked the third year in a row that the Lee Williams program made the playoffs.

