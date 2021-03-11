Meadview VFW schedules Easter shoot

MEADVIEW – Meadview VFW 11014 will host an Easter Shoot beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Grand Wash gravel pit 4 miles south of Meadview Boulevard off Sandy Point. The route will be marked with signs.

The entry fee is $7 per class, and prizes will be awarded to the top three shooters in each class, according to a new release from the VFW. Food will be available.

Men and women’s classes include:

rimfire pistol 25 yards.

centerfire pistol 25 yards.

centerfire rifle 50 yards.

black powder, one shot, 100 yards.

centerfire rifle 100 yards.

unlimited rifle 150 yards.

There will also be a ladies open pistol 25 yards class.

Information provided by Meadview VFW 11014