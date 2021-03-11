Meadview VFW schedules Easter shoot
Originally Published: March 11, 2021 2:57 p.m.
MEADVIEW – Meadview VFW 11014 will host an Easter Shoot beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Grand Wash gravel pit 4 miles south of Meadview Boulevard off Sandy Point. The route will be marked with signs.
The entry fee is $7 per class, and prizes will be awarded to the top three shooters in each class, according to a new release from the VFW. Food will be available.
Men and women’s classes include:
- rimfire pistol 25 yards.
- centerfire pistol 25 yards.
- centerfire rifle 50 yards.
- black powder, one shot, 100 yards.
- centerfire rifle 100 yards.
- unlimited rifle 150 yards.
There will also be a ladies open pistol 25 yards class.
Information provided by Meadview VFW 11014
