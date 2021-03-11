OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 11
Weather  37.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Meadview VFW schedules Easter shoot

Meadview VFW 11014 will hold an Easter rifle and pistol shoot on Saturday, April 2. (Adobe image)

Meadview VFW 11014 will hold an Easter rifle and pistol shoot on Saturday, April 2. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: March 11, 2021 2:57 p.m.

MEADVIEW – Meadview VFW 11014 will host an Easter Shoot beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Grand Wash gravel pit 4 miles south of Meadview Boulevard off Sandy Point. The route will be marked with signs.

The entry fee is $7 per class, and prizes will be awarded to the top three shooters in each class, according to a new release from the VFW. Food will be available.

Men and women’s classes include:

  • rimfire pistol 25 yards.
  • centerfire pistol 25 yards.
  • centerfire rifle 50 yards.
  • black powder, one shot, 100 yards.
  • centerfire rifle 100 yards.
  • unlimited rifle 150 yards.

There will also be a ladies open pistol 25 yards class.

Information provided by Meadview VFW 11014

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Letter of thanks: VFW turkey shoot a success
Letter of thanks: Turkey shoot found lots of support
Deer hunters have plenty of options this season
April citywide cleanup
Thank You | Home Depot
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State