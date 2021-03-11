Missouri pastor on leave after offensive sermon on trophy wives
MALDEN, Mo. - A southeastern Missouri preacher went on leave from his church and is seeking professional counseling after giving a sermon that chastised married women who “let themselves go” and held up former first lady Melania Trump as the pinnacle of feminine beauty.
A video widely circulated on social media shows Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark’s sermon before the 1st General Baptist Church in Malden in the state’s bootheel. The sermon was roundly panned as sexist and counter to Christian teachings.
In the video, Clark berated wives who gained weight after marriage and admonished that they should look good for their husbands, adding, “it’s important that he thinks you’re hot!
“I’m not saying every woman can be the epic – the epic – trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump,” Clark said, as a photo of the former first lady appeared behind him on a screen. “Most women can’t be trophy wives, but you know ... maybe you’re a participation trophy.”
The church’s website said Clark began his leave on March 2 and is seeking professional counseling.
A statement from the General Baptist Council of Associations, with which Clark’s church is affiliated, also condemned Clark’s sermon.
“General Baptists believe that every woman was created in the image of God, and they should be valued for that reason,” the statement said.
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- NWS: Chance of snow in Kingman
- Obituary
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Arizona Senate working to set up Maricopa election audit
- Kingman Police Department seeks community assistance in locating missing person David Proa, 61
- Speaker urges Conservative Republican Club members to help free Arizona from face masks
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema discusses cyberattack on Kingman
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: