Thu, March 11
Weather  37.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

New physician assistant joins Kingman Regional Medical Center

Louise Middaugh (KRMC courtesy photo)

Louise Middaugh (KRMC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 11, 2021 4:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has announced that Louise Middaugh, PA-C, is joining the care team at High Desert Gastroenterology.

KRMC wrote in a news release that Middaugh has practiced as a physician assistant for nine years. She obtained her Master of Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies at the University of New England in 2012.

Prior to training as a physician assistant, Middaugh practiced as a licensed chiropractor and owned a personal training business.

She is passionate about fitness and diet and firmly believes in lifestyle interventions as an integral part of health maintenance.

At High Desert Gastroenterology, she evaluates and treats patients with various conditions affecting the esophagus, stomach, bowels and liver. Those include Crohn’s disease, cirrhosis, hemorrhoid, inflammatory bowel disease and ulcerative colitis.

Carefully listening to patients is central to Middaugh’s approach, the hospital wrote.

“The patient just wants to be heard,” she said, “and they’ll tell you everything you need to know if you just listen.”

She is committed to thoroughly understanding her patients and in turn, finding answers to their questions.

“I’m excited to be a part of KRMC and honored to serve the patients of Kingman and the surrounding areas of Mohave County,” Middaugh said.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

