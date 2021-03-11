Open house slated at For the Luv of Paws in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY – For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue and Sanctuary will host its 14th annual open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 21.
The shelter is at 8115 W. Oatman Highway/Route 66 in Golden Valley.
Guests are invited to tour the facilities, meet the staff and volunteers, enjoy complimentary refreshments, interact with the shelter’s dogs, cats and ferrets, and perhaps find a new pet, For the Luv of Paws wrote in a news release.
Excess items such as crates, carriers, hutches, beds, and food and water bowls will be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting the rescue. Donations of dog and cat food and supplies help defray operating costs.
For the Luv of Paws is a fully permitted, no-kill rescue/sanctuary, and nonprofit organizations.
For more information call 928-897-7304.
Information provided by For the Luv of Paws
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- NWS: Chance of snow in Kingman
- Obituary
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Arizona Senate working to set up Maricopa election audit
- Kingman Police Department seeks community assistance in locating missing person David Proa, 61
- Speaker urges Conservative Republican Club members to help free Arizona from face masks
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema discusses cyberattack on Kingman
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: