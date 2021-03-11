Open house slated at For the Luv of Paws in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY – For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue and Sanctuary will host its 14th annual open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 21.

The shelter is at 8115 W. Oatman Highway/Route 66 in Golden Valley.

Guests are invited to tour the facilities, meet the staff and volunteers, enjoy complimentary refreshments, interact with the shelter’s dogs, cats and ferrets, and perhaps find a new pet, For the Luv of Paws wrote in a news release.

Excess items such as crates, carriers, hutches, beds, and food and water bowls will be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting the rescue. Donations of dog and cat food and supplies help defray operating costs.

For the Luv of Paws is a fully permitted, no-kill rescue/sanctuary, and nonprofit organizations.

For more information call 928-897-7304.

Information provided by For the Luv of Paws