71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday, March 11. It raised the seven-day total to 232, which is 30 more new cases than recorded in the prior seven days after a period of decline.

The county also reported one additional death from complications of COVID-19 on Thursday, an adult in the 60-69 age range from the Bullhead City medical service area.

Of the 71 new cases, 21 were in the Kingman medical service area, including four in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications from the virus. There were two new local cases ages 60-69, and one each ages 70-79 and 80-89.

Another six new local cases involved children and teens, including four ages 11-19 and two ages 0-10. There were also four new cases ages 50-59, three ages 30-39 and two each ages 20-29 and 40-49.

While the number of deaths remain tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county has dropped dramatically after peaking in January, according to information from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

County health officials have reported 232 new cases and eight deaths between noon on Thursday, March 4 and noon on Thursday, March 11.

There were 202 new cases and 10 deaths reported between noon on Thursday, Feb. 25 and noon on Thursday, March 4. That compares to 328 new cases and 19 deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, Feb. 18 and noon on Thursday, Feb. 25; and 299 new cases and 20 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18.

There were 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11, and 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 172 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 138, Lake Havasu City with 136, Fort Mohave with 45, Golden Valley with 29 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,703 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,778 for Bullhead City, 4,298 for Kingman, 1,577 for Fort Mohave, 1,081 for Golden Valley, 729 for Mohave Valley and 427 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 135 cases in Topock, 50 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 34 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,695 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,388 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 21,583 cases in the county. The county has counted 570 deaths, while the state reports 662.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, March 11 there were 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 200 tests for a positivity rate of 41%.

The positivity rate in the county was 18% (39/220) on Thursday, March 4; 13% (45/359) on Friday, March 5; 9% (31/362) on Saturday, March 6; 10% (23/227) on Sunday, March 7; 10% (16/156) on Monday, March 8; 20% (39/194) on Tuesday, March 9; and 7% (18/244) on Wednesday, March 10.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 96,891 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 87,961 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.5% have been positive. Of the 8,930 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 16% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, March 12, AZDHS was reporting 55 new deaths and 1,367 new cases from 23,124 tests for a positivity rate of 6%. More than 831,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,519 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 29.3 million confirmed cases and 530,833 deaths the morning of Friday, March 12. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,632,147 deaths from nearly 119 million confirmed cases on Friday, March 12.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Vaccines are being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including adults age 65-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.