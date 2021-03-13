Column | FTC: Beware pandemic scammers
The pandemic is still taking a toll on every kind of well-being we have. The new American Rescue Plan, just signed into law, gets the ball rolling to help out on many people’s financial well-being. Payments will soon be coming by direct deposit, checks or a debit card to people eligible for the payment. You can learn more about who’s eligible, and the timing, at IRS.gov/coronavirus. But let me tell you what will NOT happen, so you can spot and avoid the scammers who are right now crawling out from under their rocks.
- The government will never ask you to pay anything up front to get this money. That’s a scam. Every time.
- The government will not call/text/email/DM you to ask for your Social Security, bank account or credit card number. Anyone who does is a scammer.
- Nobody legit will ever – EVER – tell you to pay by gift card, cryptocurrency, or wire transfer through companies like Western Union or MoneyGram. You know who will tell you to pay like that? A scammer.
The new law also has some language about health insurance, temporarily increasing subsidies for newly laid-off people and many people buying their own health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Please re-read #1-3, above, because they apply here, too. Nobody legitimate will ever call, text, email or message you out of the blue about getting or keeping health insurance coverage, or to demand payment or your account numbers. That will always be a scam.
If you spot one of these scams, please tell the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. We’re doing our best to stop these scammers in their tracks, and your report will help.
(Jennifer Leach is an associate director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Division of Consumer and Business Education.)
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Arizona Senate working to set up Maricopa election audit
- NWS: Chance of snow in Kingman
- Kingman Police Department seeks community assistance in locating missing person David Proa, 61
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Speaker urges Conservative Republican Club members to help free Arizona from face masks
- Peach Springs woman arrested after alleged stabbing incident
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- Obituary
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- Mohave 911
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: