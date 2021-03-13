Kingman diet tip: Eat your fruits and vegetables

Why are fruits and vegetables important for healthy bodies?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Research shows that consuming at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day may reduce the risk of obesity, hypertension, heart disease and 35% or more of all causes of cancer! Consuming a variety of fruits and vegetables helps provide many vitamins and minerals, as well as fiber and complex carbohydrates, all of which play a role in the everyday functions of our bodies. Consuming five servings a day is a good, simple goal that a Diet Center weight loss or maintenance program can help you meet. However, some people find it challenging to consume their servings of fruits and vegetables.

Whether you are home or out, there are many ways to include fruits and vegetables in your day. Try to keep convenient fruits such as bananas, pears, apples and grapes around. Fresh vegetables such as baby carrots, celery sticks and salads are available pre-washed and ready to eat. Canned and frozen fruits and vegetables are also convenient options to have around. If you get bored consuming fresh fruits and vegetables as they are, you can experiment with recipes. Toss fruits on yogurt, cereal, salads and even meat dishes. You can also keep frozen vegetables on hand and pop those into the microwave for quick, cooked veggies. Add veggies to entrees and omelets. You can also make dips and salsa.

Here is an interesting side point. The more colorful your diet is the more nutritious your diet is.

At restaurants, there may be a limited healthy selection of fruit and vegetable dishes. Do not be afraid to ask your server what else may be available. Many restaurants have fresh fruits and veggies in the kitchen. Many places are happy to accommodate special requests.

How to get the most out of your fruits and vegetables? Most people know fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamin c, but some people do not know that vitamin c is a water-soluble vitamin and can be easily destroyed in the food storage and preparation process. In order to avoid the loss of this valuable vitamin in your produce, here are a few hints. Store foods for as little time as possible. When cooking food containing vitamin c, steam or microwave them in a small amount of water for a short period of time. Boiling fruits and vegetables for long periods of time robs them of their nutrients. Protect the vitamin c in your produce and help protect your health!

Aim for five servings of fruits and vegetables a day to help you achieve a healthy weight and a healthy body.

Thank you for reading Diet Center's tip of the week.