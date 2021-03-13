Kingman Miner March 14 Adoption Spotlight: Anthony
These are Arizona’s children. Anthony enjoys playing video games and sports, especially soccer and football because, he says, “no pain, no gain!” Anthony is into music - he loves rap, country and “love music,” which Anthony says may help him on a date one day! Anthony is very interested in learning more about his German culture. Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
March 2021: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
